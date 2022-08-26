Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitsunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Locations
Morris Mitsunaga M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 905, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-9633
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lance Mitsunaga is an excellent surgeon. He performed spinal fusion surgery on me two months ago and my recovery has been phenomenal. Prior to surgery, Dr. Mitsunaga carefully explained the procedure, answered all the questions I had, and supported me in my efforts to make a decision on surgery versus other options. After surgery, he was equally thorough in his explanations and answers to all the questions I had. I am extremely pleased with the results of my surgery and with Dr. Mitsunaga so I’ve taken every opportunity to recommend Dr. Lance Mitsunaga to friends who are suffering from similar problems. I’ve found Dr. Mitsunaga to be highly skilled, thorough, gentle, kind and supportive.
About Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1619139128
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitsunaga works at
