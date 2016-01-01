Overview

Dr. Lance Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Baylor Scott & White Family Health Center in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.