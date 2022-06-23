Dr. Lehmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Lehmann works at
Locations
Pain Consultants Of Florida3990 Sheridan St Ste 106, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-0390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw dr Lehman for 2 years after being told by orthopedic surgeon surgery was out of the question. I am 80 we did 6 spirals and 2 nerve cauterization. Dr Lehman was honest and said he could do no more for excruciating pain. He recommended second opinion. Within 3 weeks I was in new orthopedic surgeons care and major back surgery (Marshall stauber)). And am now walking, standing straight and pain free
About Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
