Dr. Lance Lefkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Lefkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Deer Park1630 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 242-6166
- 2 1640 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 242-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lefkowitz is a brilliant cardiologist! I would recommend all of my family and friends to him if they needed his care. He has a very caring bedside manner, as well as the knowledge to diagnose and treat problems immediately. I have never met a better cardiologist! He explained things to me on a level that was easy to understand.
About Dr. Lance Lefkowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528267523
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center Program
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
