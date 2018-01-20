Overview

Dr. Lance Lefkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Deer Park in Deer Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.