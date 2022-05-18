Overview

Dr. Lance Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Lee works at Lance Lee in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.