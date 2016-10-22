Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD
Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Avista Adventist Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Lazatin works at
Lakeside Youth N Kids Pediatrics6055 W 46th Ave Ste A, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0695
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lance is the absolute best! Our son was born and had a short stint in the NICU and Dr. Lance was there every step of the way to answer ALL of our questions. He's thoughtful, extremely knowledgeable and not alarming (which is amazing for first time parents). I'm so thankful to have him as a pediatrician and can't recommend him enough! Thanks Dr. Lance and the entire team at LYNK!
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215127311
- Floating Hosp Tufts-Nemc
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lazatin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazatin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazatin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazatin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazatin.
