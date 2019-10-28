Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2776
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is very personable, understanding, easy to talk to, up to date on latest research and treatments, spends time with patients, answers questions thoroughly, positive and re-assuring attitude. His staff is pleasant as well.
About Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Lassiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassiter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lassiter has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lassiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassiter.
