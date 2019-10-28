Overview

Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lassiter works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology) in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.