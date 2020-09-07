Overview

Dr. Lance Larsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.