Dr. Lance Kagihara, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Kagihara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Lance M Kagihara MD321 N Kuakini St Ste 701, Honolulu, HI 96817
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Kagihara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagihara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagihara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagihara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagihara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagihara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.