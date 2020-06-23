See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Lance Jung, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lance Jung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Jung works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary and Walk in Care
    1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1058
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cvs Pharmacy
    4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-4360
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    Richmond University Medical Center
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1234
  4. 4
    Walgreens
    1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jun 23, 2020
    Dr Jung made my experience leading into surgery a very comfortable one. From the moment I met and was examined by this good Dr i knew I would be in the best of care. My post surgery follow up visit to him office was very informative followed by his usual the comfortable setting.
    Lennox Moore — Jun 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lance Jung, MD
    About Dr. Lance Jung, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053372003
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute Minim Invas Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jung works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jung’s profile.

    Dr. Jung has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

