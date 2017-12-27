Dr. Lance Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Jackson, MD
Dr. Lance Jackson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Ear Institute of Texas18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 696-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
I have a complicated symptom pattern with medical risks. Dr. Jackson has stepped in to deal with these successfully where other ENT's have not. Also, his office staff is excellent in connecting with patients, guiding them through the office procedures, and keeping things moving while ensuring you treated like a real human, not a number. Roxanne is just one example of what I'm speaking of. She is what I relate to as a creative problem-solver. That's a plus for the office!
About Dr. Lance Jackson, MD
- Neurotology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174554521
Education & Certifications
- Ear Rsch Found
- Stanford University
- Stanford U
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- MIT
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
