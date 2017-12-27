See All Otologists / Neurotologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lance Jackson, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lance Jackson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Jackson works at Ear Institute Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Institute of Texas
    18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-4327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 27, 2017
    I have a complicated symptom pattern with medical risks. Dr. Jackson has stepped in to deal with these successfully where other ENT's have not. Also, his office staff is excellent in connecting with patients, guiding them through the office procedures, and keeping things moving while ensuring you treated like a real human, not a number. Roxanne is just one example of what I'm speaking of. She is what I relate to as a creative problem-solver. That's a plus for the office!
    Keith Gunnell in San Antonio, TX — Dec 27, 2017
    • Neurotology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174554521
    • Ear Rsch Found
    • Stanford University
    • Stanford U
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • MIT
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
