Dr. Lance Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lance Henry, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center1444 E Stearns St Ste 11, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 718-7546
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center2594 E Joyce Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions
Top notch! Yesterday's MOHs surgery couldn't have been better. Dr. Henry and his staff were impeccable, clearly explaining each action before performing it, asking if I had any questions, continually checking my comfort level, and explaining written aftercare instructions. I even got a personal call from Dr. Henry after the procedure to see how I was doing. He is excellence personified!
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- U A M S Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
