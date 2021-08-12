Overview

Dr. Lance Hardison, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hardison works at St Anthony Hosp Emrgncy Medcn in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.