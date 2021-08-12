Dr. Lance Hardison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Hardison, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Hardison, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Hardison works at
Locations
1
St Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ok1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-4200
2
Advanced Foot and Ankle Clinic1126 Sw 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 692-7114
3
Oklahoma City Foot and Ankle Centers13301 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-6152
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardison was very polite and knowledgeable. His advice and treatments have greatly sped up my recovery. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Lance Hardison, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407084155
Education & Certifications
- The Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardison has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.