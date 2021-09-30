Overview

Dr. Lance Gravely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Gravely works at Lance E Gravely MD Inc in Encino, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.