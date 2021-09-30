Dr. Lance Gravely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gravely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Gravely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Gravely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Encino16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 506, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (323) 221-1302
-
2
Lance E Gravely MD Inc50 Alessandro Pl Ste 340, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gravely is an amazing physician. He did my double cervical discs replacement and relieved me from excruciating pain . The only problem is his office and contact number . How can I contact to the office and bring him my concerns when there is no one in the office . I uber and went there today but still no luck.
About Dr. Lance Gravely, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538228135
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gravely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gravely accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gravely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gravely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gravely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gravely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gravely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.