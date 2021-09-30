See All Neurosurgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Lance Gravely, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Gravely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Gravely works at Lance E Gravely MD Inc in Encino, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Encino
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 506, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 221-1302
  2. 2
    Lance E Gravely MD Inc
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 340, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Gravely is an amazing physician. He did my double cervical discs replacement and relieved me from excruciating pain . The only problem is his office and contact number . How can I contact to the office and bring him my concerns when there is no one in the office . I uber and went there today but still no luck.
    Marita — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Lance Gravely, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538228135
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Harvard University
