Dr. Lance Foster, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lance Foster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Foster works at Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic
    4700 S Thompson St Ste C103, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 571-6363
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Foster got to know me as a person and patient and always listens closely to and addresses any concerns or questions about treatment.
    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    33 years of experience
    • 33 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1891740502
    • 1891740502
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
