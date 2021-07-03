Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Locations
Commonwealth Eye Surgery2353 Alexandria Dr Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 224-2655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Ferguson and the entire staff was amazing! I had cataract/laser surgery on both eyes and it is unbelievable how well I can now see after years of living in a blur!
About Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265403810
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Presby Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
