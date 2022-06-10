Overview

Dr. Lance Farnworth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Farnworth works at Pueblo Bone and Joint Clinic in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.