Overview

Dr. Lance Davlin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Davlin works at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.