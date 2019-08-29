Dr. Davlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Davlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Davlin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Davlin works at
Locations
Sentara Podiatry Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 104, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 392-1810
Hand Works Inc.5716 Cleveland St Ste 210, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 554-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Crushed wrist and he did a fantastic job in surgery!! I would recommend him to anyone!!!
About Dr. Lance Davlin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- Eastern Va Med School Ortho Dept
- Tulane Med School
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davlin works at
Dr. Davlin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Davlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.