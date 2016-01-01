Dr. Lance Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Davis, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 1B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Davis, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003864521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
