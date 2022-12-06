See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C

Dr. Chaldecott works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin
    2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 225-9143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr chaldecott did major back surgery. This appointment was a 9.5 month follow up. Dr Chaldecott listened to me and is very respectful to me.
    Anonymous — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD
    About Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1669443552
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaldecott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaldecott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaldecott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaldecott works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chaldecott’s profile.

    Dr. Chaldecott has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaldecott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaldecott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaldecott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaldecott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaldecott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

