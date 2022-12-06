Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaldecott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. Chaldecott works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr chaldecott did major back surgery. This appointment was a 9.5 month follow up. Dr Chaldecott listened to me and is very respectful to me.
About Dr. Lance Chaldecott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaldecott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaldecott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaldecott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaldecott has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaldecott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaldecott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaldecott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaldecott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaldecott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.