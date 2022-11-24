Dr. Lance Cassell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Cassell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Cassell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Cassell works at
Locations
Sarasota Pain Relief Center3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-2500
Venice842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 303, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 926-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he seems genuinely caring. the PT he sent me for was very helpful
About Dr. Lance Cassell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1205058328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.