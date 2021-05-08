Dr. Lance Brunton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Brunton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Brunton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Irwin, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 861-7901
Excela Health Orthopedics - Excela Square At Latrobe100 Excela Health Dr Ste 204, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-1118
Excela Health Orthopedics and SPM680 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1970
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 861-7901
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Brunton and his team. He caught osteomyelitis (bone infection) in my thumb, his knowledge and skills saved my thumb. He was genuinely concerned for my pain, and cared about getting me healthy.
About Dr. Lance Brunton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1578778676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunton has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunton.
