Dr. Lance Barazani, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Barazani, MD is a dermatologist in West Islip, NY. Dr. Barazani completed a residency at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center. He currently practices at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Barazani is board certified in Internal Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Roslyn Heights175 I U Willets Rd Ste 2, Albertson, NY 11507 Directions (516) 625-6222
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Commack366 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 499-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lance Barazani, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- Rockefeller University
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Brandeis U
- Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barazani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barazani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barazani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barazani has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barazani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barazani speaks Italian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Barazani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barazani.
