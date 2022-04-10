Dr. Amols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Amols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Amols, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
West Palm Behavioral Health Services2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 803-8219
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have worked with many psychiatrists over the years and believe me when I say that Dr. Amols is the most genuine one we have ever come across. He takes his time and makes sure you understand every aspect of your care. I’ve never met a doctor who makes you feel like you’re on a team with him as Dr. Amols does. Always up to date and willing to provide multiple options to find the one that works for you!
About Dr. Lance Amols, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Psychiatry Residency
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amols has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.