Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (616)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Albrechtsen works at Albrechtsen Orthodontics in Ogden, UT with other offices in Farr West, UT and Morgan, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Recovery Center Intensive Outpatient LLC
    5677 S 1475 E Ste 1A, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 783-3570
  2. 2
    Albrechtsen Orthodontics
    2850 N 2000 W Ste 101, Farr West, UT 84404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 783-3553
  3. 3
    Albrechtsen Orthodontics
    209 N State St, Morgan, UT 84050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 783-3489

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ClearAligner™ Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 616 ratings
    Patient Ratings (616)
    5 Star
    (575)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr. A has the best orthodontics around. He is trustworthy, kind, and extremely professional with an exceptional education and continuous training. He truly cares about making his patient’s smiles the best they can be! I would highly recommend to anyone needing orthodontic care. It makes a difference to see an Orthodontist. You can see the difference when you see an Albrechtsen Orthodontics smile!
    Ortho Patient — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790113892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrechtsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albrechtsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albrechtsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    616 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrechtsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrechtsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrechtsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrechtsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

