Dr. Lana Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lana Williams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
House Psychiatric Clinic Inc.1322 E Shaw Ave Ste 410, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 226-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr Williams is very knowledgeable. She is very kind and compassionate. I feel very confident that She cares about me personally, and I intend to continue seeing her as long as she is available to treat me.
About Dr. Lana Williams, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063698884
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.