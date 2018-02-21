Dr. Lana Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Wagner, MD
Dr. Lana Wagner, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Rio Rancho Branch Laboratory Tricore Laboratory4100 High Resort Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 462-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wagner is very professional, knowledgeable and kind. She respects your time and doesn't run late. Gives you her undivided attention during your appointment and will go the extra mile to help you with your therapy.
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003890112
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
