Dr. Lana Wagner, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lana Wagner, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

Dr. Wagner works at Rio Rancho Branch Laboratory Tricore Laboratory in Rio Rancho, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Rancho Branch Laboratory Tricore Laboratory
    4100 High Resort Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 462-8520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 21, 2018
    Dr. Wagner is very professional, knowledgeable and kind. She respects your time and doesn't run late. Gives you her undivided attention during your appointment and will go the extra mile to help you with your therapy.
    Albuquerque — Feb 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lana Wagner, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Rio Rancho Branch Laboratory Tricore Laboratory in Rio Rancho, NM. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

