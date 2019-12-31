Overview

Dr. Lana Turk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Turk works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.