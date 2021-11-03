Dr. Lana Selitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Selitsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Midtown Obstetrics & Gynecology20 E 46th St Rm 403, New York, NY 10017 Directions
St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was fortunate enough to have my first visit with Dr. Selitsky recently. She came highly recommended. Dr. Selitsky was extremely patient and thorough. She answered most of my questions before I even asked them! She was very knowledgeable in all aspects of female health. She addressed all of my concerns and was very detailed in her explanations. In this day and age of rushed office visits, it is very rare for a doctor to sit down and take the time to say that they would like to "get to know you"and actually do it! Gyn visits usually make me nervous but her warm personality and great sense of humor really put me at ease. I highly recommend Dr. Selitsky. She is an excellent doctor and a beautiful human being both inside and out. Dr. Selitsky is a credit to her profession. I look forward to my next visit.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1558518233
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Selitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selitsky speaks Russian.
