Dr. Lana Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lana Schmidt, MD is a dermatologist in Effingham, IL. She currently practices at Springfield Clinic and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
St Anthony's Memorial Hospital Convenient Care801 W Temple Ave, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 342-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lana Schmidt, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245260082
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Melanoma, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.