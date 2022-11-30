See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in East Norriton, PA
Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Patitucci works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 30, 2022
She is an awesome she made my 4 year old so comfortable n it took only one min for her to take it out . Trust me I highly recommend her .
Vanshika — Nov 30, 2022
About Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427287531
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patitucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patitucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patitucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patitucci works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Patitucci’s profile.

Dr. Patitucci has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patitucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patitucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patitucci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patitucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patitucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

