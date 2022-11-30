Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patitucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO
Overview
Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group60 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is an awesome she made my 4 year old so comfortable n it took only one min for her to take it out . Trust me I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Patitucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patitucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patitucci has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patitucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patitucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patitucci.
