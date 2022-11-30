Overview

Dr. Lana Patitucci, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Patitucci works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

