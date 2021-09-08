Dr. Lana Oglesbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oglesbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Oglesbee, MD
Overview
Dr. Lana Oglesbee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Oglesbee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lana Oglesbee, MD6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oglesbee?
I used Dr Oglesbee for 3 pregnancies, and she was absolutely amazing. She is sweet, soft-spoken, and competent. She is very caring, and made me feel completely at ease and comfortable.
About Dr. Lana Oglesbee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528047925
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oglesbee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oglesbee accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oglesbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oglesbee works at
Dr. Oglesbee has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oglesbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oglesbee speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oglesbee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oglesbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oglesbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oglesbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.