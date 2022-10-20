Dr. Milton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lana Milton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lana Milton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Adjustment Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9701 Wilshire Blvd Fl 10, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 859-0526
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milton is incredible. She is very through and professional. She is brilliant, with almost total recall and remembers everything you tell her. She listens and tries very hard to diagnose the symptoms carefully. Her staff is very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Lana Milton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760493308
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Meml Hospital
- Ill State Psychology Institute
- City Hospital
- University of Belgrade
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
