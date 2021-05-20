Dr. Lana McKinley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana McKinley, DO
Dr. Lana McKinley, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. McKinley works at
Christopher G. Nelson M.d. P.A.350 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 895-8131
Nelson Dermatology1615 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 895-8131
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McKinely and her staff were very accommodating after I arrived by my mistake, an hour and a half early for my appointment. They adjusted their schedule to fit me in between other patients. Dr. McKinley is very professional (as are her staff). She took great care in her examination. She did the biopsies and nitrogen freezes with a smile of empathy. I heartily recommend Dr. McKinley to anyone in the South St. Petersburg area.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083949010
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of South Florida
Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.