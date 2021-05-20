See All Dermatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Lana McKinley, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Lana McKinley, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. McKinley works at Nelson Dermatology in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher G. Nelson M.d. P.A.
    350 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-8131
  2. 2
    Nelson Dermatology
    1615 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-8131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Anthem
    AvMed
    • AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. McKinely and her staff were very accommodating after I arrived by my mistake, an hour and a half early for my appointment. They adjusted their schedule to fit me in between other patients. Dr. McKinley is very professional (as are her staff). She took great care in her examination. She did the biopsies and nitrogen freezes with a smile of empathy. I heartily recommend Dr. McKinley to anyone in the South St. Petersburg area.
    George Patterson — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Lana McKinley, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083949010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana McKinley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

