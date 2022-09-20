See All General Surgeons in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Lana Louie, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lana Louie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Toledo University Med Center

Dr. Louie works at Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mudjianto Chandra M.d. Inc.
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 342-2123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Lana Louie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992853477
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Toledo University Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louie works at Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Louie’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

