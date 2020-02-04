Overview

Dr. Lana Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Missouri - MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Long works at City Dermatology and Laser in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.