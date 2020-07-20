Dr. Lana Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lana Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2027Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Merit Acupuncture PC530 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 524-5145
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lana Kang is a very caring and professional Hand Surgeon.She is compassionate and is a beautiful soul.
About Dr. Lana Kang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
