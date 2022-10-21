Dr. Lana Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lana Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
UMMC Ear, Nose and Throat2500 N State St Ste 5E, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160
Cancer Institute350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave Ste 600, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 984-5160
University Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat764 Lakeland Dr Fl 4, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very concerned for her patients , She always courteous and show so much respect to family members of the patient . I would recommend anyone that's going through any kind of cancer in the head or neck , she is best !!!!
About Dr. Lana Jackson, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.