Dr. Lana Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lana Carr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
-
1
J Carr MD4030 River Hill Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 767-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lana is very easy to talk with. She lets me talk and listens to what I am saying. She will then talk to me and ask questions if I wasn't clear. The only thing that is a negative is her lack of availability. I was recently hospitalized and when I was released, April 11, 2021, I was told to follow up with my pcp. I called and was told after I explained to the receptionist that I was told to follow up with my doctor and the soonest appointment was sometime late May early June. Those were her earliest available appointment. I was not happy so luckily, I was able to see Dr. JJ.
About Dr. Lana Carr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851493076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
