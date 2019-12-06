Overview

Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northeast Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.