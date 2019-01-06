Overview

Dr. Lan Mo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chongqing Medical University|Zhongshan Medical College and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mo works at Ok Kyong Chaekal MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.