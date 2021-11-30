Overview

Dr. Lan Luo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunnellon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Luo works at Central Florida Heart Center in Dunnellon, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.