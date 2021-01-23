Overview

Dr. Lan Hua, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Hua works at Omni Hand Surgery in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.