Dr. Lan Hua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lan Hua, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Hua works at
Locations
Omni Hand Surgery4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 160, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 377-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hua and her staff were very friendly and helpful. Dr. Hua addressed my finger contracture in great detail. I asked about the poor condition of my fingernails and while this is not in her area of expertise, she offered advise that I found very helpful. I recommend this office highly.
About Dr. Lan Hua, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Vietnamese
- 1245345701
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
