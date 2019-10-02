See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Lan Chang, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
2 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lan Chang, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Homeopathic Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Fe Office
    2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 983-6613
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Associates of New Mexico
    806 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 842-6575
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Thyroid Goiter
Esophoria
Paralytic Strabismus
Thyroid Goiter
Esophoria

Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diabetes Type 2
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Heterophoria
Hypertension
Hypertropia
Hypothyroidism
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Presbyopia
Sleep Apnea
Strabismus Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Torticollis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Arthritis
Asthma
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chronic Pain
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Cataracts
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Emphysema
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Fibromyalgia
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glaucoma
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridotomy
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lipid Disorders
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Restless Leg Syndrome
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoblastoma
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Stye
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr. Chang gave me my life back by performing muscle surgery in one eye. My problem with double vision was effecting my distance and close vision, Many things I enjoyed doing were impaired.
    Donna Sirubi — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Lan Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1871792002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Michigan Homeopathic Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lan Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

