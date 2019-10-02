Dr. Lan Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lan Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lan Chang, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Homeopathic Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Santa Fe Office2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-6613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Associates of New Mexico806 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6575Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang gave me my life back by performing muscle surgery in one eye. My problem with double vision was effecting my distance and close vision, Many things I enjoyed doing were impaired.
About Dr. Lan Chang, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871792002
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University Of Michigan Homeopathic Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
