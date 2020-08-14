See All Otolaryngologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Lamont Jones, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lamont Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University

Dr. Jones works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Jones is amazing! He is very patient, kind and will answer all questions/concerns you might have. He performed a septo-rhinoplasty on my nose about a month ago, my breathing improved significantly and I also love the new appearance of my nose....highly recommend!!!
    Wael — Aug 14, 2020
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1033235635
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
