Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD
Overview
Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hts, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
-
1
SSM Health1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 206, Richmond Hts, MO 63117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is a true physician that LISTENS and TREATS the full body. She is my thyroid doctor and has been a life saver for me.
About Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124139845
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
