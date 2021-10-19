Overview

Dr. Lamia Kadir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Kadir works at Family Medicine Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.