Dr. Lamia Dris, MD
Dr. Lamia Dris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Dris works at
Anaheim Outpatient Facility710 N Euclid St Ste 214, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Costa Mesa Outpatient Facility3070 Bristol St Ste 190, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Placentia Outpatient Facility1041 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Dris is the only cardiologist I trust fully with my care. She is straight forward, attentive and goes above and beyond for her patients. She is extremely supportive through every step and every procedure I have gone through she has always been the one person to put me at ease and give me comfort in the most difficult times of my life. I have seen many, many cardiologists and Dr Dris is hands down the best one there is. She truly has a unique energy and I’m not sure I’d be here today without her. If you’re on this website looking for a doctor - if you’re looking to be educated, informed and truly cared for - this is the lady you want at the side of your bed. And sometimes the top if she’s putting in your ICD. I wish there was more of her in this field because the right doctor truly makes such a difference.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
