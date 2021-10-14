Overview

Dr. Lamia Dris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Dris works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA and Placentia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.