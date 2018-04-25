Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viennas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD
Overview
Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 825 Fairfax Ave Ste 610, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-8950
General and Colorectal Surgery At Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-8566
Ohio State Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery At Outpatient Care New Albany6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 2A, Columbus, OH 43081 Directions (614) 293-8566
Ohio State Univ Med Ctr Gowdy Fields915 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viennas is kind, smart, and explains exactly what he is going to do. I highly recommend him to friends and family. His staff is friendly and compassionate as well.
About Dr. Lambros Viennas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viennas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viennas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Viennas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Viennas has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin Grafts, and more.
Dr. Viennas speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Viennas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viennas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viennas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.