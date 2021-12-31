Overview

Dr. Lamberto Olaes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Olaes works at Lamberto S Olaes MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.